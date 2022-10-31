Canfor (TSE:CFP) Given New C$29.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 41.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC downgraded Canfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Shares of CFP stock traded down C$0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$20.54. The stock had a trading volume of 158,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,686. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.03. Canfor has a twelve month low of C$18.42 and a twelve month high of C$33.89.

Canfor ( TSE:CFP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.12 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$2.17 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canfor will post 3.5400003 earnings per share for the current year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

