Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Acquires 143 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,204 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in Visa by 7.1% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V stock traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $206.75. The stock had a trading volume of 312,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,566,084. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.78 and its 200-day moving average is $201.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $390.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.46%.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

