Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Acquires 4,225 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.9% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477,874 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,683 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,763 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,069 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 8,802,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,357,000 after purchasing an additional 892,974 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.76 on Monday, reaching $194.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,666. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.53.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.