Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Grows Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 10,135.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,792 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136,345 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,622,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,241,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910,489 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,139,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 138.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,769,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259,544 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.81. 29,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,158,895. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.91.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.