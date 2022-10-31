Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Motco lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $243.24. 214,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,911. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.02. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

