Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.1% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

QQQ traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $278.08. 2,064,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,817,508. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $285.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.15.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.