Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,690,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 41.5% during the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 4.2% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of VFQY stock traded up $2.34 on Monday, reaching $106.48. 2,911 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.21.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.