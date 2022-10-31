Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 1,121 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC reduced its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned 0.13% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,962,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,689,000 after acquiring an additional 189,953 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 475,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,016,000 after purchasing an additional 15,727 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 73,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:JHMM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.53. 658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,528. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.64 and a 200 day moving average of $46.87. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $56.82.

