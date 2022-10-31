Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Short Interest Update

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the September 30th total of 78,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Capital Bancorp to $25.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Hovde Group boosted their price target on Capital Bancorp to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Capital Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Capital Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 157.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 87.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

Capital Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of CBNK traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.68. The stock had a trading volume of 15,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,667. Capital Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $28.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is 8.03%.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

