Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Lowered to $160.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price cut by research analysts at Barclays from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

Shares of COF opened at $107.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.64 and a 200 day moving average of $110.88. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $90.27 and a 12 month high of $162.40.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $1,325,893.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares of the company's stock, valued at $397,499,762.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,133,727. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 566.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

