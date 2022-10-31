Capital Square LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Capital Square LLC raised its position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 1,057.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 173.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

In other ChargePoint news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 31,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $519,759.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,082.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other ChargePoint news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,087.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 31,142 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $519,759.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,082.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,212,223. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHPT opened at $13.52 on Monday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.18.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The company had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

