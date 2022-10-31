Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Short Interest Update

Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,883,600 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the September 30th total of 3,310,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 33.1 days.

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CSCCF opened at 2.31 on Monday. Capstone Copper has a 12-month low of 1.73 and a 12-month high of 6.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of 2.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCCF. Stifel Europe lowered their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$9.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

