Cardano (ADA) Trading 12.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001971 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion and $572.94 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,586.79 or 0.07713260 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00089190 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00033119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00068314 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001778 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00025789 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000295 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,082,802,832 coins and its circulating supply is 34,323,299,103 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.