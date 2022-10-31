Cardano Price Hits $0.41 (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 31st. Cardano has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion and $584.84 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,626.21 or 0.07834991 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00093092 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00034001 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00069081 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000559 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015115 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00025853 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000293 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001385 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,082,802,832 coins and its circulating supply is 34,325,819,442 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

