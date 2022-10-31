Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $818.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Carter’s updated its Q4 guidance to $1.40-2.00 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.05-6.65 EPS.

Carter’s Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $69.81 on Monday. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $62.65 and a fifty-two week high of $111.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.95.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 45.66%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carter’s

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $168,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $168,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $32,544.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,970.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 29.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 6.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter worth about $601,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Carter’s by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Carter’s by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Carter’s to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Carter’s to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.29.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

