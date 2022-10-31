Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.40-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $845.00 million-$885.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $963.82 million. Carter’s also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.05-$6.65 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Carter’s to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Carter’s to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.29.

Carter’s Stock Down 1.5 %

CRI stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $62.65 and a twelve month high of $111.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $818.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carter’s will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 45.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carter’s

In other news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $32,544.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,970.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $32,544.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,970.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $168,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carter’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $601,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

