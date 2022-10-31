Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $818.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Carter’s updated its Q4 guidance to $1.40-2.00 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.05-6.65 EPS.

Carter’s Price Performance

CRI opened at $69.81 on Monday. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $62.65 and a 12-month high of $111.17. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.95.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 45.66%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Carter’s

In related news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of Carter's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $32,544.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,119 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $990,970.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of Carter's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $168,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,336 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,232,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 94.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carter’s by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after purchasing an additional 268,415 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 2,417.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 26,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter valued at $487,000. 99.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Carter’s to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Carter’s to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.29.

Carter’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

