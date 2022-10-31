Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.05-6.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.26. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.15-3.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.29 billion. Carter’s also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.40-2.00 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Carter’s to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Carter’s to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.29.

Carter’s Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CRI stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,335. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.27. Carter’s has a one year low of $62.65 and a one year high of $111.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.02. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $818.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 45.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $168,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $32,544.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,970.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $168,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carter’s

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRI. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Carter’s by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,647 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter valued at $601,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $487,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Carter’s by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

