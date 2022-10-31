Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU) Short Interest Down 14.1% in October

Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the September 30th total of 6,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of RENEU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.17. 1,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,644. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.07. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $10.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cartesian Growth Co. II

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 253,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 37,220 shares during the period.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Company Profile

Cartesian Growth Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

