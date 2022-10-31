Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Short Interest Up 12.4% in October

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 769,300 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the September 30th total of 684,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CASY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $220.45 per share, with a total value of $100,084.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,084.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Casey’s General Stores Price Performance
Shares of CASY stock traded up $1.74 on Monday, reaching $232.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,804. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.78. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $234.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 15.22%.
About Casey’s General Stores
Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.
