Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Short Interest Up 12.4% in October

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 769,300 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the September 30th total of 684,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CASY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $220.45 per share, with a total value of $100,084.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,084.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,707,000 after purchasing an additional 61,866 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 803,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 639,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 915.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 628,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,170,000 after acquiring an additional 566,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,276,000 after purchasing an additional 184,835 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CASY stock traded up $1.74 on Monday, reaching $232.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,804. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.78. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $234.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 15.22%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

