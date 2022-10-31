Cashaa Trading 11.1% Lower This Week (CAS)

Cashaa (CAS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 30th. Over the last week, Cashaa has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. Cashaa has a market capitalization of $4.83 million and $302,019.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cashaa token can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Cashaa

Cashaa’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 725,890,858 tokens. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @yourcashaa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cashaa is https://reddit.com/r/cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cashaa is community.cashaa.com. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com.

Cashaa Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens.”

