Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Up 8.4%

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.40 and last traded at $25.40. Approximately 3,303 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 276,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CSTL. BTIG Research raised their target price on Castle Biosciences to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average of $24.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $34.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $71,088.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 296,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,053,034.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $71,088.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 296,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,053,034.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $52,358.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 306,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,666 shares of company stock worth $575,153 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,491,000 after purchasing an additional 327,359 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,766,000 after buying an additional 13,386 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,405,000 after buying an additional 29,372 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 230.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 902,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after buying an additional 629,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 7.6% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 793,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,606,000 after acquiring an additional 56,341 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.