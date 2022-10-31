Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,745,224,000 after acquiring an additional 663,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,354,582,000 after acquiring an additional 992,608 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,484,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861,936 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,620,419,000 after acquiring an additional 268,133 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,019,000 after acquiring an additional 98,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.40.

CAT traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $217.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,588. The stock has a market cap of $114.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.95 and its 200-day moving average is $193.77.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

