Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Given New $235.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup from $180.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CAT. UBS Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.40.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $219.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $115.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.77. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $237.90.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 85,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,943,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.