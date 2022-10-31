Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Raised to $242.00 at Robert W. Baird

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $220.13.

Caterpillar Trading Up 3.4 %

Caterpillar stock opened at $219.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Capital World Investors raised its position in Caterpillar by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,484,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861,936 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,134,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,354,582,000 after purchasing an additional 992,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,745,224,000 after purchasing an additional 663,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,810,000 after purchasing an additional 604,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

