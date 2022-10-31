CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16, reports. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.75 million during the quarter.

CB Financial Services Trading Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ:CBFV traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $21.76. 2,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average is $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CB Financial Services has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $26.80.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Institutional Trading of CB Financial Services

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CB Financial Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CB Financial Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBFV. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on CB Financial Services in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

