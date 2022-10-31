CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16, reports. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.75 million during the quarter.
CB Financial Services Trading Up 5.1 %
NASDAQ:CBFV traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $21.76. 2,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average is $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CB Financial Services has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $26.80.
CB Financial Services Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBFV. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on CB Financial Services in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About CB Financial Services
CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.
