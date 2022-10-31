CBET Token Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $98.43 Million (CBET)

CBET Token (CBET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Over the last week, CBET Token has traded up 18.5% against the dollar. One CBET Token token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CBET Token has a market capitalization of $98.43 million and $27,235.00 worth of CBET Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,419.04 or 0.31498849 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012302 BTC.

CBET Token Profile

CBET Token was first traded on July 7th, 2021. The official website for CBET Token is www.cbet.money. CBET Token’s official Twitter account is @cbetgg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CBET Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CBET Token (CBET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CBET Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CBET Token is 0.00000009 USD and is down -1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $25,925.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cbet.money.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBET Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBET Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CBET Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

