CBET Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $26,287.00 (CBET)

CBET Token (CBET) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 30th. One CBET Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CBET Token has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. CBET Token has a total market capitalization of $95.15 million and approximately $26,287.00 worth of CBET Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

CBET Token Token Profile

CBET Token’s genesis date was July 7th, 2021. CBET Token’s official Twitter account is @cbetgg and its Facebook page is accessible here. CBET Token’s official website is www.cbet.money.

CBET Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CBET Token (CBET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CBET Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CBET Token is 0.00000009 USD and is up 6.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cbet.money.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBET Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBET Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CBET Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

