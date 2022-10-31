CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $121.76 million and $13.32 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000736 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,535.28 or 1.00075233 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00007954 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004184 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006580 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00016675 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00055076 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00044454 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00022226 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004812 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.1414017 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $7,807,694.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.