Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) Short Interest Down 19.0% in October

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the September 30th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Cepton Price Performance

NASDAQ CPTN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,788. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00. Cepton has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $80.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 6.70.

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Cepton will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Cepton

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Cepton from $10.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cepton from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cepton in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cepton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.31.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPTN. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cepton during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Cepton during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cepton during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cepton during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cepton during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cepton Company Profile

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

