Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) Short Interest Down 19.0% in October

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTNGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the September 30th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ CPTN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,788. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00. Cepton has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $80.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 6.70.

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTNGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Cepton will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Cepton from $10.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cepton from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cepton in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cepton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.31.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPTN. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cepton during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Cepton during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cepton during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cepton during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cepton during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

