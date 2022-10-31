CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.01

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 25 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. IV

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFIV. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 306.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 587,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after buying an additional 443,168 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,769,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,471,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 333.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 232,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 526,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 210,909 shares in the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Company Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

