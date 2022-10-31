CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in CF Industries by 31.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 3.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 118.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,335,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CF Industries news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $2,348,177.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,902.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

CF Industries stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.40. 146,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,448,882. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.29 and a 52-week high of $119.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.77.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

See Also

