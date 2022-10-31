Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $243.00 to $249.00. The stock traded as high as $219.05 and last traded at $218.67, with a volume of 2062 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $212.66.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GTLS. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $259.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $229.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,272,000 after acquiring an additional 609,148 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after acquiring an additional 517,951 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,310,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,425,000 after acquiring an additional 436,900 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 469.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,587,000 after acquiring an additional 401,800 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.17 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 6.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Further Reading

