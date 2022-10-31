Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.50-$8.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.13 billion. Chart Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.00-$5.25 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GTLS. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Chart Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $229.00 to $228.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $221.62.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Chart Industries stock traded up $12.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $225.29. The company had a trading volume of 22,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,444. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 175.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Chart Industries has a one year low of $108.29 and a one year high of $218.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.54 and a 200 day moving average of $180.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $404.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.17 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 6.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Chart Industries by 16.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,272,000 after buying an additional 609,148 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Chart Industries by 63.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,071,000 after buying an additional 517,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chart Industries by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,820,000 after buying an additional 16,575 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 6.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,127,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,688,000 after buying an additional 69,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 33.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,025,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,220,000 after buying an additional 257,402 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.