Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.50-8.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10-2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion. Chart Industries also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.00-5.25 EPS.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $221.62.

Shares of NYSE:GTLS traded up $7.90 on Monday, reaching $220.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,444. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.47. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $108.29 and a 52-week high of $218.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth $247,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

