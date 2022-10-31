Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.50-8.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10-2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion. Chart Industries also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.00-5.25 EPS.
GTLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $221.62.
Shares of NYSE:GTLS traded up $7.90 on Monday, reaching $220.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,444. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.47. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $108.29 and a 52-week high of $218.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.75 and a beta of 1.45.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth $247,000.
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
