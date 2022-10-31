Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Issues Earnings Results

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by ($0.63), Briefing.com reports. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $368.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $706.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $361.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHTR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $676.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $475.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $545.28.

Institutional Trading of Charter Communications

About Charter Communications

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Charter Communications by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 26.0% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

