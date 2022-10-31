Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Short Interest Down 12.2% in October

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 873,800 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the September 30th total of 995,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,738.0 days.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CWSRF opened at $6.35 on Monday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $10.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.56.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWSRF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces including properties under development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.