Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.02

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.02 and last traded at C$8.06, with a volume of 355230 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.27.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSH.UN shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.46.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.93. The firm has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 413.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 314.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,060.00%.

In related news, Director Virginia Ann Davis purchased 5,090 shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,068.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$167,012.90.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

