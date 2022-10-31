Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.20-$7.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.30 billion-$2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.32 billion. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.22-$2.42 EPS.

NASDAQ CHKP traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.21. 15,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,169. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $107.54 and a one year high of $149.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.22. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $3,511,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

