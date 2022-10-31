Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) PT Raised to $135.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. OTR Global lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.21.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $127.83 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $149.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.22.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 65,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 277.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 4,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after buying an additional 19,497 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

