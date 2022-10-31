Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.22-$2.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $608.00 million-$658.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $631.84 million. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.20-$7.40 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHKP. Bank of America raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.72. The stock had a trading volume of 10,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,169. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $149.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.80 and its 200-day moving average is $122.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,031,000 after purchasing an additional 26,536 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

