Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.60-$19.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Chemed from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th.

Chemed Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CHE stock traded up $4.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $466.87. The company had a trading volume of 173,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,528. Chemed has a 12 month low of $430.16 and a 12 month high of $539.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $477.26. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.54.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.45%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,185 shares in the company, valued at $60,330,407.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,235 shares in the company, valued at $58,903,540.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total value of $1,445,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,185 shares in the company, valued at $60,330,407.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chemed

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter worth $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter worth $109,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Chemed by 90.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Chemed by 405.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter worth $223,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

