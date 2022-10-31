Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Acquired by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,787 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $177.84. 20,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411,358. The firm has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.85 and a 12 month high of $178.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

