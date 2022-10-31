Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,325,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 194,218 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 0.9% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Chevron worth $191,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 85.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVX traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $181.94. 384,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,185,141. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $110.73 and a 12 month high of $182.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,178,803 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.60.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

