Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 EPS.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $2.08 on Friday, hitting $179.98. The company had a trading volume of 10,773,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,151,351. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $353.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron has a 52 week low of $110.73 and a 52 week high of $182.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bluesphere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.75.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

