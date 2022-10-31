Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 12,306 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,306 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.23% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PJUL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 702.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,282,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,694,000 after buying an additional 1,123,032 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,943,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,943,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,004,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 211,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 92,496 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July Price Performance

PJUL stock opened at $30.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average is $29.75. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July has a twelve month low of $28.27 and a twelve month high of $31.27.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.