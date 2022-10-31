Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,708,000 after acquiring an additional 20,542 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 76,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $49.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.46 and a 200-day moving average of $49.57. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.23 and a 52 week high of $50.42.

