Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,047,173,000 after buying an additional 9,042,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,191,000 after buying an additional 8,234,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in S&P Global by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,446,000 after buying an additional 5,078,366 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,688,000 after buying an additional 3,075,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in S&P Global by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,772,000 after buying an additional 2,742,007 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of S&P Global to $386.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $417.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.93.

S&P Global Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:SPGI opened at $326.93 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a market cap of $109.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.