Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 136.2% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of EFG opened at $77.14 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.95 and a 200 day moving average of $82.26.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

