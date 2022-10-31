Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,213 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDYG. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. LTG Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LTG Capital LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $66.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.73. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $58.97 and a one year high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

